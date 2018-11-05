Chiyaan Vikram teams up with Anwar Rasheed

By Express News Service

If reports are to be believed, Vikram will be returning to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 18 years. The Anniyan actor will be teaming up with director Anwar Rasheed for a period epic which is based on the Malabar rebellion against the British that took place in 1921.

Anwar Rasheed is known for delivering two of the biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, Rajamanickyam and Usthad Hotel (scripted by Anjali Menon). He is currently busy with his latest film Trance, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The big-budget film is scheduled for release on March 22, 2019.