‘Joe is a story of every one of us’

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

It's raining projects for Tovino Thomas. In another surprise announcement, the actor has revealed that he will be appearing in a new film called Joe, to be directed by his Starring Pournami (unreleased) director Alby Antony. Also returning from the Starring Pournami team are cinematographer Sinu Siddarth and music director Kailas Menon. The film's first look poster came with the hashtag 'Revolution'.​

Tovino will be playing an inspiring figure called Joe. "It's a story of every one of us," says Alby. "Sometimes we are compelled to respond to some of the issues we see around us. Joe represents the ideal person that all of us wants to be, someone who wants to bring about a change. It's all about our loves, fears, and how we are united by these emotions in certain situations. Joe is the personification of a cultural movement."

Alby adds that the team is working towards making a technically superior film. "We spent the last few years doing a detailed study and research on the material. For Starring Pournami we came up with some innovations of our own, and we are adopting a similar approach for this film too. It's a big scale project."

The rest of the cast and crew are being finalised.

The film will be shot in Kerala and outside. The production is expected to take a lot of time as Tovino will be required to go through some intense variations in his look. The shoot will most likely begin after Tovino completes his next film Kalki, a mass entertainer in which he will be playing a police officer.