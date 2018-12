By Express News Service

Prithviraj's Nine finally has a release date. The sci-fi film will hit theatres on February 7. Nine is the first undertaking of Prithviraj's newly formed production house Prithviraj Productions. Sony Pictures International is jointly producing the film. The Jenuse Mohamed directorial also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Mamta Mohandas who play the female leads. Prakash Raj is also appearing in a crucial role. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the cinematographer and Shameer Muhammad the editor.