By Express News Service

Prithviraj will be directing Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar in Lucifer. Sachin is part of the film's Mumbai schedule. He has earlier worked with Prithviraj in the VK Prakash film Police.

A political thriller, Lucifer is written by Murali Gopi and stars Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Giju John, and Baiju. Antony Perumbavoor is producing under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.