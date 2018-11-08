Nithyaharitha Nayakan to release on November 16

By Express News Service

Vishnu Unnikrishnan-starrer Nithyaharitha Nayakan is all set for release on November 16. The AR Binuraj directorial is Dharmajan Bolgatty's maiden production venture. Dharmajan also has a starring role. Both Vishnu and Dharmajan have lent their voice to two of the songs.

The rest of the cast comprises Indrans, Basil Joseph, Jafar Idukki, Bijukuttan, Sunil Sukadha, Saju Navodaya, AK Sajan, Sajan Pallurithi, Robin Machan, Muhammed Prasad, Manju Pillai, Sruthi Jayan, Anju Aravind and Gayathri.

Binuraj directs from a script penend by Jayagopal. The editing is by Noufal Abdulla. Pavi K Pavan is handling the camera. Music is by Ranjin Raj. Dharmajan and Manu Thachett are bankrolling the film under the banner of Aadithya Creations.