Tito Wilson to lead Kollavarsham 1975

Sajin Shrijith

Angamaly Diaries-fame Tito Wilson will be playing the lead in debutant Sajin K Surendran's Kollavarsham 1975. "It's a raw subject. The story takes place in the backdrop of the Emergency. I wanted to remind people of a forgotten era," says Sajin.

The cast will feature a few known faces and a few newcomers, says Sajin. "We're hoping to make a technically sound film. It's an edge-of-the-seat thriller involving villagers, tribals, Maoists and police officers."

Sajin adds that the film won't be heavy on politics. "I think people are tired of seeing politics. As a newcomer, I don't want to infuse my film with politics and create problems. The story is set in a village in Wayanad called Vakeri and is about how the Emergency affects its inhabitants, especially the tribals. It's mostly a fictitious story. We are not bringing the real stories into this (e.g: the Rajan issue)."

The team is planning to start shooting in December. "We have already issued a casting call and only those who are selected will be asked to participate in an audition. This is to get the actors accustomed to their characters and the costumes. We'll be organising a 10-day acting camp as well, " informs Sajin, who has made several short films and also worked on a web series.

Apart from Tito Wilson, Kichu Tellus is also confirmed to be part of the cast. The two have worked together in Angamaly Diaries and Maradona. "We want to give a chance to some struggling newcomers who are willing to be dedicated to their craft. This film will also require them to perform some intense fight sequences as the second half moves into the survival thriller territory."

A first look poster of the film featuring the cast will be unveiled in December.