Biju Menon to play a marriage broker in 'Adhyarathri'

By Express News Service

It was recently revealed that Biju Menon will be teaming up for the second time with his Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob for a project titled Adhyarathri. Scripted by Sharis Mohammed and Jebin Joseph Antony, the film will be produced by Central Pictures which also backed Sathyan Anthikkad's Oru Indian Pranayakatha.

As Vellimoonga was a critical and commercial success, naturally this new announcement comes with high expectations. Viewers are waiting to see the same magic repeat once again.

This time, however, the subject will be something different, says Jibu Jacob. "It definitely won't be something like Vellimoonga. It's not a satire. Biju Menon will be playing the role of a marriage broker from a village. It will be a family entertainer like my previous films. We are hoping to start filming by March. The casting is still underway. The location will be Kuttanad."

As of now, Biju Menon and Aju Varghese are the confirmed cast members. The makers are on the lookout for someone to play the female lead.

A newcomer, Sreejith Nair, who has worked with Jibu before, will be making his debut as cinematographer with this film. Bijibal, who worked with Jibu on Vellimoonga and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, has been roped in to compose the music.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon's next film Mera Naam Shaji, helmed by Nadirshah, is expected to go on floors by the second week of November. The actor will be starring alongside Asif Ali, Baiju and Sreenivasan. Nikhila Vimal is playing the female lead. Biju Menon is also slated to appear in Basil Joseph's next directorial which is scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor and produced by Sophia Paul (Padayottam-fame).