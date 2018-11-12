Home Entertainment Malayalam

Biju Menon to play a marriage broker in 'Adhyarathri'

As Vellimoonga was a critical and commercial success, naturally this new announcement comes with high expectations. Viewers are waiting to see the same magic repeat once again.

Published: 12th November 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Biju Menon | Facebook

By Express News Service

It was recently revealed that Biju Menon will be teaming up for the second time with his Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob for a project titled Adhyarathri. Scripted by Sharis Mohammed and Jebin Joseph Antony, the film will be produced by Central Pictures which also backed Sathyan Anthikkad's Oru Indian Pranayakatha.

As Vellimoonga was a critical and commercial success, naturally this new announcement comes with high expectations. Viewers are waiting to see the same magic repeat once again.

This time, however, the subject will be something different, says Jibu Jacob. "It definitely won't be something like Vellimoonga. It's not a satire. Biju Menon will be playing the role of a marriage broker from a village. It will be a family entertainer like my previous films. We are hoping to start filming by March. The casting is still underway. The location will be Kuttanad."

As of now, Biju Menon and Aju Varghese are the confirmed cast members. The makers are on the lookout for someone to play the female lead.

A newcomer, Sreejith Nair, who has worked with Jibu before, will be making his debut as cinematographer with this film. Bijibal, who worked with Jibu on Vellimoonga and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, has been roped in to compose the music.

Meanwhile, Biju Menon's next film Mera Naam Shaji, helmed by Nadirshah, is expected to go on floors by the second week of November. The actor will be starring alongside Asif Ali, Baiju and Sreenivasan. Nikhila Vimal is playing the female lead. Biju Menon is also slated to appear in Basil Joseph's next directorial which is scripted by Sajeev Pazhoor and produced by Sophia Paul (Padayottam-fame).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biju Menon Jibu Jacob Adhyarathri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp