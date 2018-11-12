Filming of Parvathy’s Uyare begins 

By Express News Service

Parvathy's next film, in which she is playing an acid attack survivor, has started rolling. Titled Uyare, the script is by brothers Bobby and Sanjay who are known for writing some of the biggest hits in Malayalam.

Parvathy will be sharing screen space with Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali who are appearing in key roles. Manu Ashokhan, a chief associate of the late director Rajesh Pillai (Traffic) is helming the project produced under the banner of S Cube Films.

Kochi, Mumbai, and Agra are the main filming locations. The Lucknow-based Sheroes Hangout is one of the locations too. Parvathy's, Tovino and Asif will be seen again in Aashiq Abu's next project Virus.