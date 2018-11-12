Jayaram-starrer Grandfather to start rolling on Nov 20

By Express News Service

After Panchavarnathatha, Jayaram will be seen in two new films, Leo Thaddeus' Lonappante Mamodeesa and Aneesh Anwar's Grandfather. Lonappante... recently wrapped up filming. Grandfather will start rolling on November 20 in and around Alappuzha.

As the title suggests, Jayaram will be appearing in the role of a grandfather. Haseeb Haneef and Manju Badusha are producing under the banner of Achicha Cinema, the same team that bankrolled Kuttanadan Marpapa. Shani Khader is the scriptwriter. Sameer Haq will be cranking the camera. Music is by Vishnu Mohan Sithara.