Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi’s first look released

By Express News Service

Four members from the Premam cast will be reuniting in debutant Jenith Kachappilly's Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi (MVV). The first look was unveiled by Fahadh Faasil.Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson, Sabareesh Varma and Althaf Salim are playing the main leads. Earlier called Mandakini, the film was given a new title to avoid confusion.MVV’s cinematography is handled by Shinoj P Ayyappan. Appu Bhattathiri is the editor. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics to the songs composed by Prasanth Pillai.