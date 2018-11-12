Sushin Shyam to compose music for Prithviraj's 'Driving License'

By Express News Service

It's a busy year for Varathan-fame Sushin Shyam. The composer has signed another big project, Driving License, which has Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Jean Paul Lal is directing from a script penned by Sachy. The rest of the casting is currently underway.

Interestingly, Sushin made his debut with a Prithviraj-starrer, Sapthamasree Thaskahara, which was directed by Anil Radhakrishna Menon. He also worked on Prithviraj's Ezra. Driving License marks Sushin's third collaboration with the actor.

Apart from Varathan, Sushin also composed the scores for Tovino Thomas' Maradona and debutant Prasobh Vijayan's Lilli recently.