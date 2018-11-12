Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sushin Shyam to compose music for Prithviraj's 'Driving License'

The composer has signed another big project, Driving License, which has Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Published: 12th November 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Sukumaran (Photo | facebook.com/PrithvirajSukumaran/)

Malayalam movie actor Prithviraj (Photo | facebook.com/PrithvirajSukumaran/)

By Express News Service

It's a busy year for Varathan-fame Sushin Shyam. The composer has signed another big project, Driving License, which has Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Jean Paul Lal is directing from a script penned by Sachy. The rest of the casting is currently underway.

Interestingly, Sushin made his debut with a Prithviraj-starrer, Sapthamasree Thaskahara, which was directed by Anil Radhakrishna Menon. He also worked on Prithviraj's Ezra. Driving License marks Sushin's third collaboration with the actor.

Apart from Varathan, Sushin also composed the scores for Tovino Thomas' Maradona and debutant Prasobh Vijayan's Lilli recently.

TAGS
Sushin Shyam Prithviraj Varathan

