Two Countries to get a sequel

By Express News Service

Director Shafi is teaming up again with his brother Rafi for a sequel to the hit Dileep-starrer Two Countries, called Three Countries. The news was revealed by Rafi in an interview. As with the original, Rafi has penned the script with Shafi planning to direct.Shafi is currently working on his new film Children's Park, which is also written by Rafi. Sharaf U Dheen, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhruvan are starring alongside 75 child artistes. Gayathri Suresh, Manasa Radhakrishnan, and Soumya Menon play the female leads.