Sushin Shyam to compose music for Prithviraj’s Driving Licence

By Express News Service

It's a busy year for composer Sushin Shyam. After Varathan, the composer has signed another big project, Driving Licence, which has Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Jean Paul Lal is directing from a script penned by Sachy.

Interestingly, Sushin made his debut with a Prithviraj-starrer, Sapthamasree Thaskaraha, which was directed by Anil Radhakrishna Menon. He also worked on Prithviraj's Ezra. Driving Licence marks Sushin's third collaboration with the actor.

Apart from Varathan, Sushin recently composed the scores for Tovino Thomas' Maradona and debutant Prasobh Vijayan's Lilli.