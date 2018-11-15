Home Entertainment Malayalam

Filming of Indrans’ Gramavasees concludes

The filming of Indrans upcoming Gramavasees has wrapped up.

By Express News Service

The filming of Indrans upcoming Gramavasees has wrapped up. Touted to be a humorous suspense drama, Gramavasees is directed by BN Shajeer Shah and produced by NS Kumar under the banner of Parvathi Cinemas. Nithin Narayanan has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues.

Aziz Nedumangad, Santosh Keezhatoor, Mithun Mohan, Shabeer Shah, Vishnu Sabu Thiruvalla, Saji Peyod, Aji Nettayam, Sanandhi Sanal, and Master Abhiram Nitin are part of the cast. The cinematography is by Ranjith Murali, editing by Suhas Rajendran and art direction by Rajesh Twinkle.

The lyrics are penned by Nithin Narayanan, Ranjith Mavelikkara, Shahida Basheer, U Narayanan Nair, Master Abhiram Nitin. The music is by Shah Bros and Suraj Rex. The singers are Panthalam Balan, Vidhu Pratap, Najeem Arshad, Shabeer Shah, Mithun Murali and Sanandhi. Kasargod, Kanjhangad and Thiruvananthapuram were the filming locations.

Gramavasees

