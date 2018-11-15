Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vineeth’s Madhaveeyam releasing on November 23

Actor Vineeth's new film Madhaveeyam will be hitting theatres on November 23.

Published: 15th November 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Vineeth's new film Madhaveeyam will be hitting theatres on November 23. A musical love story, Vineeth is paired opposite Pranaya. Nandhanamudhra Films is producing the film directed by Thejas Perumanna. Babu Namboothiri, Thejas Perumanna, Shrikumar Menon, Suresh Babu, CV Dev, Geetha Vijayan, Kuttyedathi Vilasini, Ambika Mohan, Dr Kochu S Mani and Varun Thejas appear in supporting roles. 

V Aravind is the cinematographer while Kapil Gopalakrishnan is handling the editing. Prasad Aanakkara is the art director. The songs are penned and composed by Sudhi, who also co-wrote the script with Thejas. MG Sreekumar, Sunilkumar, Chenganoor, P Susheela and Vani Jayaram are on the vocals. Rijosh and Salaam Viroli are the composers.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhaveeyam Vineeth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp