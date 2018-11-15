Vineeth’s Madhaveeyam releasing on November 23

By Express News Service

Actor Vineeth's new film Madhaveeyam will be hitting theatres on November 23. A musical love story, Vineeth is paired opposite Pranaya. Nandhanamudhra Films is producing the film directed by Thejas Perumanna. Babu Namboothiri, Thejas Perumanna, Shrikumar Menon, Suresh Babu, CV Dev, Geetha Vijayan, Kuttyedathi Vilasini, Ambika Mohan, Dr Kochu S Mani and Varun Thejas appear in supporting roles.

V Aravind is the cinematographer while Kapil Gopalakrishnan is handling the editing. Prasad Aanakkara is the art director. The songs are penned and composed by Sudhi, who also co-wrote the script with Thejas. MG Sreekumar, Sunilkumar, Chenganoor, P Susheela and Vani Jayaram are on the vocals. Rijosh and Salaam Viroli are the composers.