Actor ‘KTC’ Abdullah passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: ‘KTC’ Abdulla, 82, who was a noted figure in the realm of theatre and cinema, died at a private hospital here on Saturday. Born in 1936 to taxi driver Unnimoyin and Beepathu, Abdulla made his silver screen debut through the 1977 Ramu Karyat movie ‘Dweep’. He has acted in over 35 films, the noted among them being ‘Arabikadha’, ‘Gaddama’ and ‘Sudani From Nigeria’.

Abdulla was presently essaying a major role in the movie ‘Mohabbathin Kunhabdulla’ directed by Shanu Samad when he breathed his last. In 1951, he joined the Kerala Transport Company (KTC) here and the firm’s initials later stuck to his name. He was also an ‘A’ grade artist at All India Radio.