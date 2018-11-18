Brand a character, churn out sequel, strike it rich

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Branding a character by churning out sequels is a formula the Hollywood Studios has successfully experimented with. Though Indian movie makers tried to follow suit, the success rate remained relatively lesser. However, after both parts of Bahubali striking it rich at the box office, some noted south Indian filmmakers are reintroducing their highly-successful lead characters. Shankar is bringing back Chitti by Rajinikanth soon and planning to reintroduce Senapathi through Indian 2 next year.

The trend is not different in Malayalam either as 10 movies, which will either have a prominent/proven character in the centre or a sequel/prequel, are in the pipeline. These include Pretham 2, Madhura Raja, Bilal, Three Countries, Lelam 2, Aadu 3 and Kottayam Kunjachan 2.

“Pretham 2 has an entirely new plot and several fresh characters, with John Don Bosco, the mentalist who appeared in Pretham being the protagonist. It's definitely part of creating a brand and business strategy. Here the major plus point is if we're reintroducing a well-accepted character, the audience is likely to come to the theatres to check/see that particular character. The risk is he should live up to the expectation.

Moreover, the story should be totally new as we can't hover around the previous storyline,” said director Ranjith Shankar.In Malayalam, one characters still considered as an iconic brand is Sethurama Iyer, created by S N Swamy in 1988.

“Sethurama Iyer was introduced through Oru CBI Diarykkurippu at a time when police officers were portrayed resorting to third-degree treatment against criminals. Intelligence was his USP. The movie's success and character's acceptance prompted us to reintroduce him thrice on screen. Now we're planning a fifth coming for the CBI officer,” said Swamy.

S N Swamy said for branding a character, it is necessary to retain all factors like mannerisms and specialities in sequels.“While creating them, the makers are getting a 30 per cent discount. That is, there’s no need to introduce the character. It should’ve some specialisation or skill sets which the audience will love to watch again. Even aspects like theme music have a vital role to play.” he said.

“If the mannerisms of the character change in sequels, the audience may not connect with it. That’s what happened to one of my characters Sagar Alias Jacky in his second coming,” said Swamy.

The buzz is sequels are planned for CID Moosa, Runway and Adi Kapyare Koottamani.

“There’s no need to create a second part just for the sake of doing it. CID Moosa is one of children’s favourite characters. So we’ll think of its sequel at a time when everyone really wants it,” said the movie’s director Johnny Antony.