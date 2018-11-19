Dileep to star with Arjun in 'Jack Daniel'

By Express News Service

Actor Dileep will be soon sharing screen space with Tamil actor Arjun in director SL Puram Jayasurya’s Jack Daniel. A title poster was revealed by the makers on social media. Shibu Thameen is bankrolling the project under the banner of Thameen Films.

Santhana Krishnan, the cinematographer of NOTA, Two Countries, and Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, is part of the crew. Peter Hein (Pulimurugan) has been roped in for the stunts, while Gopi Sundar is handling the music.

Dileep will be next seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. He is also slated to appear in the sequel to Shafi’s Two Countries. Arjun also has a key role in Priyadarshan’s upcoming epic Marakkar: Arabadikkadalinte Simham.SL Puram Jayasurya last worked with Dileep ten years ago on Speed Track. He has also directed Mohanlal in Angel John.