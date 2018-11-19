Malayalam actor and theatre artiste KTC Abdullah passes away at 82

By Express News Service

Noted Malayalam actor and theatre artiste KTC Abdullah, who was last seen as the stepdad of Soubin Shahir’s character in Sudani from Nigeria, passed away on Saturday at his hometown in Kozhikode. He was 82. With his characteristic innocent and helpless expressions, and the heartwarming chemistry he shared between Samuel Robinson’s as well as Soubin’s character in Sudani..., he found a place in many viewers’ hearts.

Abdullah has appeared in over 35 films. Apart from Sudani..., his most notable roles were in Arabikadha and Gaddamma. He was playing an important role in Shanu Samad’s Mohabbathin Kunhabdulla at the time of his passing. Before making his debut in cinema through Ramu Karyat’s Dweep in 1977, Abdullah was a theatre artiste in Kozhikode and worked as a production manager for a long time. A former employee of KTC (Kerala Transport Company), Abdullah made his foray into films when Grihalakshmi Productions was formed and he became a part of it in a managerial capacity.

Sudani... director Zakariya recalls his days with Abdullah on the sets. “When he first started out, he never asked anyone for roles. He used to come in for parts that found no takers. It was only during the later part of his life that everyone called him and offered him roles. He had a great sense of humour. He was very fond of Soubin and used to joke around with him.”

Actor Hareesh Peradi says Abdullah played a major part in shaping his career.

“I got to experience that great mind’s benevolence first-hand. I first met him in 1989 when I excitedly went to act in an Akashvani drama as a theatre actor. I was only 20 years old back then, and Abdullah sir wrote a letter to help me.”

CV Sarathi of E4 Entertainment says, “KTC Abdullah is known to many as Majeed’s father in Sudani... Sadly, even though he was acting throughout his career, he was getting notable characters only towards the twilight of his life but his contribution to cinema is immeasurable. Not many people know that Abdullah sir was the pillar of Grihalakshmi Productions in its heyday and the one man army who single-handedly looked after the production of such gems like Vadakkan Vereragadha, Ahimsa, Vartha etc. Hariharan sir once said that Vadakkan... was realised that way because of the way it was executed as conceived by the abilities of KTC’s production set-up (or KTC army as sir called it) under the able leadership of its captain, KTC Abdullah. If a man who was working in the industry is remembered by the films he was associated with, I’m sure Abdullah sir will be remembered as long as Malayalam cinema is there.”