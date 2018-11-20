Anna Reshma Rajan joins Mammootty’s 'Madhura Raja'

By Express News Service

Angamaly Diaries fame Anna Reshma Rajan has joined Mammootty-starrer Madhura Raja, the sequel to director Vysakh’s Pokkiri Raja.

Anna was last seen in Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. MadhuraRaja sees Vysakh and Udayakrishna teaming up once again after the massive success of Pulimurugan.

Anna is the newest addition to the cast that already has Aju Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Salim Kumar, and Dharmajan Bolgatty among others. Stuntmaster Peter Hein will be choreographing the action sequences for the film. MadhuraRaja is produced by Nelson IPE under the banner of Nelson IPE Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Anna has wrapped up Lonappante Mamodeesa starring Jayaram in the lead, and Sachin which features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese.