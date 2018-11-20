I wish to do more songs in Malayalam: Kaushik Menon

Express News Service

One of the highlights of Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam is a song by Kaushik Menon and Shreya Ghoshal called Kanniveyil Kannukali. With this track, Kaushik is all set to mark his presence in the Malayalam music industry once again. A Palakkad-born Malayali, Kaushik says he received a lot of encouragement from singer S Janaki. “I discovered my talent when I was just fifteen years old. Janaki amma took me to her house for four months and brought out the hidden talent in me.”

After getting his start by working with Illayaraja and Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushik has been active in the Tamil and Telugu music scene for a while. It was Illayaraja who suggested that he change his name from Karthik to Kaushik as ‘Karthik’ is a more familiar name in the Tamil industry. The turnaround for him came when he built his first recording studio, Tapas, in the outskirts of Chennai.

Though the young singer has worked in Malayalam before, he says that despite being a Malayali, he did not get much exposure in the industry. “The initial low phase of my career eventually helped me to come out stronger. I wish to do more songs in my mother tongue. I have more than enough exposure in the Tamil industry, and perhaps if I had taken the same effort eight years back in the Malayalam industry, I would have reached somewhere,” reflects Kaushik.

Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam

After receiving applause and criticism for his first film Lal Bahadur Shastri, director Rejishh Midhila is gearing up for the release of his second, Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, a comic-thriller which has a young priest as the main character. “The film is set in an island where forty families live. The lead character

creates a ‘thug’ image in the minds of the viewers.

Dileesh Pothan has an equally prominent role and it will be one of his best performances”, says Rejishh, who also wrote the script. The film features Amith Chakkalakkal in the lead role along with Dileesh Pothan, Lena and Lal. Rejishh also has a hand in the production along with Shibu Devadath and Sujeesh Kolothody. R Sreejith is in charge of editing duties. Though a few senior actors are present in the film, the cast is mostly made up of newcomers, says Rejishh.

“If I had opted for megastars, the audience would have certain expectations about the nature of the film and its climax. Amit being a fresher is not that well-known, and I felt this could create a certain level of intrigue.” A teaser of the film was released recently and the film is expected to be released by the first week of January.

The songs of the film have become quite popular by now. The music is by Mejo Joseph while Joffi Tharakan, Shobin Kannangattu, and Gilu Joseph have penned the lyrics. Baahubali-fame M M Keeravani has done a song for the film. Other singers include Kaushik Menon, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anju Joseph along with an American named Grady Long.