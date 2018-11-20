'Oru Yamandan Premakadha' begins second schedule

By Express News Service

The second schedule of Dulquer Salmaan’s next 'Oru Yamandan Premakadha' has commenced.

The BC Noufal directorial stars, in addition to Dulquer, Nikhila Vimal, Samyuktha Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vishnu Unnikrishan, Bibin George and Salim Kumar.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George have jointly penned the script. The duo’s previous efforts Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan were successful at the box office.

The film, which is produced by Anto Joseph under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company, is expected to release sometime in the first half of next year.