'Contessa' is a classy film, says Appani Sarath

Angamaly Diaries-fame Appani Sarath’s latest film Contessa is all set to release on Friday. The actor is playing the principal character in the film directed by Sudip ES and produced by Subash Cipy.

Sudip has also penned the screenplay and dialogues. Riyas has conceived the story. Ancer Thwayyib is the cinematographer and music is by Rijos and Jafriz. Gopi Sundar has composed the background score. Kichu Tellus, Zinil Sainuddin, Hareesh Peradi, Sreejith Ravi and Sunil Sugadha appear in supporting roles.

According to Sarath, Contessa revolves around events taking place in an ordinary village. “My character is an innocent guy who gets embroiled in some incidents. Though the film will be addressing some relevant issues, it’s also a pure entertainer with the right dose of mass and masala moments. It has romance, action sequences, kuthu songs....everything. There is a nice balance between mass and serious elements. It’s a classy film that deviates from the usual pattern,” says Sarath, who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vanam (CCV).

When asked about his experience in CCV, he says, “I got to learn a lot from working with Mani Ratnam even though my role required only a few days. I’m so happy and lucky to have worked with a legend like him.”Sarath has also signed two Tamil films in addition to a couple of Malayalam films he is working in presently, which includes the Tovino Thomas-starrer And the Oscar Goes To and Love FM. In the former, he plays a friend of Tovino’s character.

In addition to films, Sarath will be debuting in a Tamil web series based on the life of the notorious serial killer Auto Shankar. The series, which is produced by Trident Arts and Baby Shoe Productions, will premiere in January. “The number of episodes hasn’t been finalised yet. It’s going to be a long series that will culminate in the final days of his life,” says Sarath.A teaser is expected to be unveiled in December. Ranga, who worked as an assistant of Manithan director Ahmed, is directing the series. Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer while Arrol Correli (Pisasu) is handling the music.