Fahadh and Sai Pallavi in ‘high range’ thriller

By Express News Service

After the success of Ee Ma Yau, writer PF Mathews is collaborating with two big names, Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi, for an untitled film directed by Vivek. PF Mathews has penned the screenplay and dialogues from a story by Vivek.

A romantic thriller set mostly in Ootty, the film’s main action takes place in a psychiatric facility situated at the high range. The entire filming is expected to be completed in a single schedule. A few portions will be also shot in Ernakulam.

Tamil veteran Prakash Raj, Marathi actor Atul Kulkarni, Shanthi Krishna, and Sudev Nair will feature in important roles alongside Fahadh and Sai Pallavi. Anu Moothedathu, who previously worked as a second unit cinematographer in Bollywood, is cranking the camera. Century Films, which backed Mohanlal’s Thanmathra, is making a comeback with this film.