Home Entertainment Malayalam

‘There is nothing controversial about Ayyappan’ 

The shoot is being planned for Vishu next year. Prithviraj is expected to appear in four get-ups in the film.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Last weekend saw the surprise announcement on social media by actor Prithviraj of a new film he is about to star in. The title of the film: Ayyappan. The subject: Lord Ayyappa. Needless to say, the timing of this announcement raised some eyebrows and provoked some interesting (and funny) discussions on social media. Shankar Ramakrishnan will be helming the film.

Some questioned the timing while others were curious about the interpretation of Ayyappan. In a brief chat with Express, the man backing the project, Shaji Nadesan, of August Cinema, has shared his thoughts on the matter. “We weren’t trying to take advantage of the Sabarimala issue. We announced it now simply because we felt it was the most auspicious time. It’s not a calculated announcement to create controversy. And there is nothing controversial in the script either. We’ve been planning this project for two years, waiting for everything to come together.”

The shoot is being planned for Vishu next year. Prithviraj is expected to appear in four get-ups in the film. In addition to Ayyappan, the film will feature all the key characters associated with the Ayyappan story such as Vavar, Udayanan, Malikapurathamma, and the King and Queen of Pandalam.

Shaji says the team is going for a raw and realistic approach, with more emphasis on the character’s life and ideology instead of going for a TV serial or VFX-heavy cinematic approach. “He was a prince, revolutionary, and common man rolled into one. He was a mortal who attained divinity just like Gautham Buddha or Sri Krishna. It’s through their benevolence, sacrifices and humanitarian deeds that they became ‘deities’, and that’s exactly what we intend to show through this film. It will be about his adventures, his existence, his relationship with Maalikapurathamma, his sacrifices....things like that,” says Shaji.

Based in Thiruvananthapuram, August Cinema was founded in 2010 by Prithviraj along with Shaji Nadesan, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and actor Arya. The company is known for taking on projects that are sometimes risky in terms of both budget and content. Their recent undertaking, Theevandi, turned out to be a big success in spite of its minimal pre-release buzz. Shaji didn’t expect the film to do that well after the floods happened, and attributes the success to “sheer luck”.

When asked about his association with Prithviraj, who was once part of August Cinema, he says, “When Prithvi left the company, some people assumed that there was a disagreement between us. He left simply because he wanted to start his own independent production company (Prithviraj Productions). August Cinema owes a lot to Prithvi’s efforts and one can’t thank him enough for that. Our relationship still remains intact. We’ve always shared the same outlook on cinema. Out of all the people in the industry, I love and respect him the most.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayyappa Prithviraj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp