369 is a female-centric mystery: Miyasree Soumy

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Debutant Jefin Joy's 369 is all set to hit theatres today. Starring Hemanth Menon, Miyasree Soumya, and Shafique Rehman in the leads, the film is touted to be an emotional thriller promising two hours of edge-of-the-seat suspense.

"The film is a female-centric mystery," says Miyasree Soumya, who has appeared in both Tamil and Malayalam films. She previously ran a cookery show on Mazhavil Manorama. "In the film, I play a doctor who has just finished her internship. It's about an incident that happens at her college. My character Ritu is romantically involved with Hemanth Menon's character and some things change after the arrival of a stranger in their lives. The number 369 has a special significance in the film."

Creative producer Benn Sebastian, who also plays a character in 369, says the film's specialty is in the making and that every actor has done justice to their parts. He also added that the only song in the film, composed by Pradeep Babu and sung by Vijay Yesudas, is going to be a chartbuster.

Anil Easwar is the cinematographer. The team says that Anil's contribution cannot be stressed enough as he and Jefin both collaborated on the film's direction. 369 is produced by Magnet movies in association with Right Angle Pictures. 

