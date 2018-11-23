‘Chilappol Penkutty is intended for girls and their parents’

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

Despite safety measures and legal surveillance, atrocities against women are on the rise, irrespective of their age. At the receiving end, such acts affect a woman's mental health. The vulnerability of the female gender in modern society is reflected in Prasad Nooranad's film Chilappol Penkutty.

Prasad, who has been active as a director in the Malayalam television industry for more than 15 years, makes films which simultaneously deals with social issues and concerns the victims who fall prey to society's actions. Chilappol Penkutty is one such movie which starts with the Kathua incident in which an eight-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered. “The film sheds awareness on the monstrosities committed towards women and is intended for girls and their parents. It focuses on how a victim feels when the incident is discussed in social media. The film also shows how the victim's friend comes to her rescue when she goes through a difficult situation," he says.

Prasad has also directed several popular serials in various channels including Asianet, Surya and Kairali. Kunjedathi, his short film based on O N V Kurup’s poem had received rare reviews from all quarters.

He says, “This is my first full-length two and a half hours feature film. Even though the theatre was my first love, I had always wanted to make movies. For more than six years, I was waiting for an opportunity to direct a film. The time arrived when my film enthusiastic friends decided to join me in my pursuit."

Shot in three different locations such as Kashmir, Kayamkulam and Vagamon, the film gives a visual appeal to viewers. A year's worth of effort went into making the movie. He says, “I always had the story with me but was waiting to highlight this subject in the best way possible. The film also casts newcomers who make it more interesting.”

Krishnachandran, Sunil Sugatha, Aristo Suresh, Dileep Shankar, Suneesh Chunakkara, Sharath, Priya Rajeev, Shruthi Rajanikanth, Jalaja and Naushad play major roles in the film which is scripted by M Kamaruddin. The songs are written by Rajeev Alunkal and tuned by Ajay Sarigama. Behind the camera is Sreejith G Nair. The movie is produced by Suneesh Chunakkara under the banner of Truline Production.