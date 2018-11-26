A K Sajan’s new film titled Neeyum Njanum

By Express News Service

Director AK Sajan’s next film after Puthiya Niyamam has been titled Neeyum Njanum. We had earlier reported that the film is a love triangle starring Sharaf U Dheen, Anu Sithara, and Siju Wilson. Set mostly in Kozhikode, Neeyum Njanum is produced by Siyad Koker of Kokers Films. Clinto Antony is the cinematographer.

Aside from the aforementioned actors, Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Aju Varghese also appear in supporting roles. This is the first time that Sharaf is playing a principal character. The actor recently garnered critical acclaim for his performance in Amal Neerad’s Varathan. He was also seen recently in G Marthandan’s Johny Johny Yes Appa in a comical avatar.