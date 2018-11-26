Gokul Suresh joining Pranav in Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu?

By Express News Service

A casting speculation that evokes the Mohanlal-Suresh Gopi team-up from Irupathaam Noottaandu has surfaced online. Actor Gokul Suresh has reportedly joined Pranav Mohanlal in Arun Gopi’s second film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu.

The action adventure, which apparently has no connection to the 1987 film, is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam under the banner of Mulakupadam Films. Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu has stunts designed by Peter Hein. The film is expected to showcase some adrenaline-pumping action sequences for which Pranav had earlier undergone intensive training. Recently, an on-set picture of Pranav hanging from a train window went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Gokul is also working on Arun Chandu’s Sayahna Varthakal which also features Dhyan Sreenivasan in an important role. Gokul will be also seen in Anil Raj’s Soothrakkaran soon.