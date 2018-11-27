The idea of Kuprasidha Payyan came to us three years ago: Jeevan Job

Meenu Gopalakrishnan By

Of the numerous “based on a true story” movies coming out every year, there are only a select few that take real-life events and turn them into cinematic works that inspire, astound, and continue to haunt long after one has finished watching them. Madhupal’s Oru Kuprasidha Payyan is one such example, in which Tovino Thomas’ character is based on a real-life man named Jayesh who was falsely accused (and later acquitted) of the murder of a 69-year-old woman named Sundariyamma.

The film brings to our attention the trying circumstances of some individuals through the riveting performances of Tovino, Nimisha Sajayan, and the gripping writing of scriptwriter Jeevan who based his script on the life of Jayesh.

“I had published Jayesh’s story three years back in a magazine. I got to learn a lot about his life through our meetings. Later, I met his lawyer Anilkumar. Though I am not a journalist by profession, my investigative inclination brought me before Jayesh. After Madhupal (director) chanced upon the article, he approached me with the idea to turn it into a film.” says Jeevan.

Though Jayesh has been acquitted, the trauma of the ordeal hasn’t left him. He recently told a channel, “Now I fear every footstep that approaches me. They all sound like police boots to me. I wasn’t aware of the film. I am innocent in the case of Sundhariyamma’s murder. I cannot harm her because I received more care and love from her. I told the police repeatedly that I’m innocent but they refused to believe me. I’m a victim of the cruel bureaucracy. When I watched the film, I experienced fear, happiness, and sadness all at once.”