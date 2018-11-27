Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vinu Kolichal’s Bilathikuzhal earns raves at IFFI

A self-taught filmmaker, Vinu was born in Kasaragod and was involved with children’s theatre in his hometown.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bilathikuzhal film

Bilathikuzhal film poster

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After receiving a significant amount of positive feedback from the Mumbai International Film Festival (MAMI) recently, debutant Vinu Kolichal’s Bilathikuzhal is being talked about after its screening at this year’s IFFI (International Film Festival of India) held at Goa. The avant-garde film is soon set to debut in the Malayalam Cinema today section at IFFK (International Film Festival of Kerala) next month. 

Vinu Kolichal

Talking about the film’s subject, Vinu says, “Bilathikuzhal chronicles two stages of an enigmatic man’s life —childhood and old age — and reveals his lifelong attachment to a gun, an English Barrel, which holds a special significance for him. It’s a meditation on the mundane existence of this man as well as the beauty, vastness, meaning, and serenity of the life around him. The emotion of Bilathikuzhal is not dramatic but rather the emotion of the land the story is set in. The premise, characters, and narrative carry the soul of this place.”

A self-taught filmmaker, Vinu was born in Kasaragod and was involved with children’s theatre in his hometown. Vinu’s passion for cinema was born out of his frequent visits to the various film festivals in Kerala. “Though I watch all kinds of films, I chose an unconventional subject for my first feature. I wanted to present a picture of a way of life we are not familiar with.”

On asked whether he hopes for a theatrical release for the film, Vinu says, “That would depend on the support of the viewers. I’m not sure this is the sort of film that would gel with a wide audience. It relies mostly on its visuals and has a certain rhythm to it. But the feedback from serious film lovers so far has been very positive.”

Vinu feels the line between arthouse and commercial cinema is slowly blurring today. “It’s no more about whether a film is ‘arthouse’ or ‘commercial’; it’s about what is good and what is not. If the content captures their attention, people will watch it regardless of these categorisations. We have already seen the warm reception to films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum which combined two different sensibilities beautifully,” observes Vinu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bilathikuzhal Vinu Kolichal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp