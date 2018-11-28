Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sunny Leone to play Hollywood celebrity in Malayalam debut

Sunny Leone is all set to make her Malayalam debut soon in a film titled Rangeela.

Sunny Leone is all set to make her Malayalam debut soon in a film titled Rangeela. Santosh Nair, who directed the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Money Ratnam, is helming the project which is bankrolled by Jayalal Menon of Backwater Studios along with Fairytale Productions. Jayalal, who also conceived the story, says Rangeela is about a fun road trip involving a group of characters. ​

Filming is expected to commence in January and has been planned in Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. “It’s an entertainer with a celebratory tone. We also see it as a tourism promotion vehicle given some of the picturesque locations that are going to be showcased. Though the film will be shot in Malayalam, we are planning to dub it in other languages too,” says the filmmaker.

About Sunny’s character, he says, “She plays the central character, a Hollywood celebrity, and will be present throughout the film. She will be speaking mostly in English, but there are a couple of moments in the script where she will be required to speak in Malayalam too. Sunny had been planning to do something in Malayalam for a while and this seemed like the right project for her.”

