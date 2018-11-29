Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ente Ummante Peru  to release on Christmas

Ente Ummante Peru revolves around the bond between a mother and son, played by Urvasi and Tovino respectively.

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas’ latest, Ente Ummante Peru, is all set for a Christmas release. Directed by newcomer Jose Sebastian and written by Jose and Sarath R Nath, the film is produced by Anto Joseph and CR Salim. Urvashi, Mammukoya and Hareesh Kanaran also appear in key roles. 

As per the makers, the film is a pure family film which can be seen by viewers from all age groups.

Jordi Planell Closa is the cinematographer and Mahesh Narayan the editor. Urvasi was recently seen in Arvindanthe Athithikal which starred Vineeth Sreenivasan and Nikhila Vimal in lead roles. 

Meanwhile, Tovino’s Oru Kuprasidha Payyan has opened to unanimously positive response and is currently playing in theatres.

