Mohanlal-starrer Odiyan to hit 2,000 screens worldwide on December 14

Published: 30th November 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal

Malayalam actor and AMMA chairman Mohanlal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mohanlal-starrer ‘Odiyan’ will hit nearly 2,000 screens worldwide on December 14. One of the most anticipated movies of Mohanlal, ‘Odiyan’ is directed by Shrikumar Menon.

The makers of the movie are also planning to release it in nearly 400 screens in Kerala, the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie. 

“Though we can add more screens in Kerala, considering the chances that it will affect the long-run of the movie, it was decided to limit the release to 400 stations. The movie will be released all over the world on the same day,” said producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Director Shrikumar said ‘Odiyan’ will take Malayalam cinema to the big league and will show to the world that we can also dream of big projects which demand a huge investment. The director and producer were talking to reporters after announcing the tie-up of ‘Odiyan’ movie with telecommunications services provider Airtel.

Airtel Odiyan

Airtel on Thursday announced it will launch special ‘Odiyan’ branded SIM cards and the contest - ‘Meet Odiyan’.

The winners of the contest will get a chance to meet Mohanlal in person and interact with him. Airtel TV app will also offer users free access to exclusive content from ‘Odiyan’, including behind the scenes action from the movie along with bytes from cast and crew. 

 Airtel TV users can also participate in a quiz and answer questions related to ‘Odiyan’ and win free tickets for the movie.

“ We look forward to joining ‘Odiyan’ fans as they celebrate yet another blockbuster from Mohanlal,” said Manoj Murali, Airtel CEO -Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

