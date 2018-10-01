Dulquer Salmaan in 'Take Off' director Mahesh Narayanan’s next

By Express News Service

The pre-production discussions of Dulquer Salmaan's project with Take Off fame Mahesh Narayanan are underway. The news was disclosed by music director Gopi Sundar on his social media page.

An editor with a decade of experience behind him, Mahesh Narayan made his directorial debut with Take Off, which opened to positive reports. The performances in the film, especially Parvathy's, garnered much praise. Cinematographer Sanu Varghese, who shot Take Off, will be working on this project as well.

Dulquer's next Malayalam project is Oru Yamandan Premakatha, which is currently in production. A comedy entertainer, the film is directed by BC Noufal from a script by Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon play the female leads. Soubin Shahir also appears in a key role.

Dulquer was recently seen in his Hindi debut Karwaan, alongside Irfaan Khan and Mithila Palkar. It was directed by Akarsh Khurana.