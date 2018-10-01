Mukesh in Priyadarshan’s Marakkar?

By Express News Service

As per reports, actor Mukesh will be teaming up with his long-time collaborator Priyadarshan once again. Mukesh will be playing the role of a Zamorin (samoothiri) ruler in the director's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Mohanlal will be playing the ruler's naval chieftain, Kunjali Marakkar the fourth.

Apparently, Nedumudi Venu will also be appearing in a key role. The two actors will be joining Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Suniel Shetty, Madhu, and Pranav Mohanlal.

Antony Perumbavoor (Aashirwad Cinemas), Santosh T Kuruvilla (Moonshot Entertainment), and Dr CJ Roy (Confident Group) are producing. Sabu Cyril will be handling the art department and S Thirru will be handling the camera.