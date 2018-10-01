Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni to release on October 11

Nivin Pauly's upcoming epic Kayamkulam Kochunni, whose release got delayed on account of the floods, will now hit theatres on October 11.

Published: 01st October 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Movie: Kayamkulam Kochunni | Language: Malayalam | Director: Rosshan Andrews | Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mohanlal, Priya Anand, Sunny Wayn

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly's upcoming epic Kayamkulam Kochunni, whose release got delayed on account of the floods, will now hit theatres on October 11. Gokulam Gopalan is bankrolling the film. Binod Pradhan is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad the editor.

Gopi Sundar is the music composer.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni is written by the Bobby-Sanjay, the screenwriting duo behind Rosshan's Mumbai Police and Traffic.

Mohanlal will appear in an extended cameo as Ithikkara Pakki, a mentor of Kochunni. Priya Anand plays the main female lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kayamkulam Kochunni Nivin Pauly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament