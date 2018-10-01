Home Entertainment Malayalam

Omana Thinkal Kidavo: An ageless phenomenon

Written and directed by Titto P Thankachen, the short film explores the lives of different characters and their relationship with their parents.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

heart, graphic

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Love is blind. Geoffrey Chaucer first realised it. Shakespeare popularised it. And researchers later found that there is some truth in it: Such feelings suppressed the brain activities of the area which controlling critical thought. However, researchers haven’t been able to find explanations for the unconditional aspect of love. Love is unconditional, especially if it is parental. Exploring just this, a short film ‘Omana Thinkal Kidavo’ was released on YouTube a fortnite ago.

Written and directed by Titto P Thankachen, the short film explores the lives of different characters and their relationship with their parents. The central character of the 31-minute-long short film is a senior woman Ammukutty, who lives in a senior citizen’s shelter home. With the help of the inmates there, she sneaks out of the place with a heavy suitcase and leaves for her son Arjun’s home which is really far away. On her way, she meets a girl who is on a quest to find her parents, a rider who is leaving home after a fight with his father, an autorickshaw driver who had eloped with his new wife to escape the wrath of their parents, a childless couple who teaches dance to young dancers and a man who is about to admit his old father at the shelter home.

The highlight of the short film is the letter Ammukutty leaves in the footsteps of Arjun’s house. In the emotional letter, it reveals the contents of the suitcase and tells how important her son is to her. “Tell your son that I’m dead. Otherwise, one day, he will send you to the shelter home to give me company,” the letter finally ends.

Anitha S, Shivakumar Nair, Aishwarya S and Sethu S Kumar donned the role of the central characters of the film. Produced by the Ranji Brothers, the film has five songs directed by Joel Johns, who was also the singer. Ajmal Sabu did the cinematography and editing of the film. The video, which was released on YouTube on September 12, has already received more than 3 lakh views.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Geoffrey Chaucer Love is blind Omana Thinkal Kidavo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament