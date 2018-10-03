Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali plays a lawyer in Kakshi Amminippilla

Scriptwriter Sanilesh Sivan talks to Express about the film and Asif Ali's interesting character

It was recently revealed that Asif Ali will be playing a lawyer for the first time in a new film called O P 160/18 Kakshi: Amminippilla directed by debutant Dinjith Ayyathan. The film's shoot, which commenced last month, is currently progressing in Thalassery, which is where the story is set.

"Asif plays a not-so-successful lawyer who, despite his passion and profession being diametrically opposite, has to stick to his profession owing to circumstances. He is involved in politics and has a family comprising a wife, mother, and brother. One day, a civil case falls into his lap and he sees in this a chance for redemption. The film traces the development of this case," says Sanilesh.

The film will have a realistic courtroom setting as its backdrop. Vijayaraghavan plays a rival lawyer who is engaged in a battle of wits with Asif's character.

Sanilesh says the film will explore facets of a court that other courtroom dramas haven't touched upon before. He also adds that it will have a slightly satirical bent. "We are going for a realistic to semi-realistic approach. We have sought the help of actual litigators and some of them are part of the cast."

Apart from Asif and Vijayaraghavan, the film will feature Aswathy Manohar (Swathandriyam Ardharathriyil fame) as the female lead, Mammukoya, Sreekanth Murali, Basil Joseph, Hareesh Kanaran, Sudhi Paravoor, Sarassa Balussery, Nirmal Palazhi, Ahmed Sidhique, and Sudeesh among others.

When asked why the story was set in Thalassery, Sanilesh says it was to bring a novelty factor. "We wanted to use a language that doesn't sound cinematic. The Thalassery-dialect has a special beauty to it. You can do a lot of fun things with it. Plus, some well-known politicians from that area have an LLB degree. And since Asif's character is a lawyer involved in politics, I felt that this was the best place to set the story in."

A release date hasn't been fixed yet. Sanilesh worked as the assistant of Take Off director Mahesh Narayanan. Dinjith Ayyathan previously worked as an animator. He had collaborated with Lijo Jose Pellissery on Double Barrel.

Kakshi Amminippilla is produced by Riju Rajan under the banner Zarah Films. Bahul Ramesh, who debuted with Asif's upcoming Mandharam, is the cinematographer. Bijibal & Arun Muraleedharan are handling the music. Sooraj ES is the editor, Thyagu the art director, and Kumar Edapal the costume designer.

