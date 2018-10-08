Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali to team up with Arun Kumar Aravind for 'Underworld'

Asif Ali will be teaming up once again with his Kaattu director Arun Kumar Aravind for a project titled Underworld.

Published: 08th October 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Kumar Aravind

Director Arun Kumar Aravind

By Express News Service

Asif Ali will be teaming up once again with his Kaattu director Arun Kumar Aravind for a project titled Underworld. The actor revealed the news through a Facebook video. The shoot will most likely begin by January.

"After doing B.Tech I realized that I needed to do some films with commercial elements," said the actor. He also added that the film will see him in a 'mass' avatar.   

Kaattu was Arun Kumar Aravind's debut film whose script was penned by the late Padmarajan's son Ananthapadmanabhan, from a short story written by his father. Asif played the role of Nuhukannu.
Meanwhile, Asif is busy filming his next Kakshi: Amminipilla in Thalassery. Directed by debutant Dinjith Ayyathan, the film will have Asif playing a lawyer for the first time in his career. His new film Mandharam is currently playing in theatres.

