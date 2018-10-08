Asif Ali to team up with Arun Kumar Aravind for 'Underworld'

By Express News Service

Asif Ali will be teaming up once again with his Kaattu director Arun Kumar Aravind for a project titled Underworld. The actor revealed the news through a Facebook video. The shoot will most likely begin by January.

"After doing B.Tech I realized that I needed to do some films with commercial elements," said the actor. He also added that the film will see him in a 'mass' avatar.

Kaattu was Arun Kumar Aravind's debut film whose script was penned by the late Padmarajan's son Ananthapadmanabhan, from a short story written by his father. Asif played the role of Nuhukannu.

Meanwhile, Asif is busy filming his next Kakshi: Amminipilla in Thalassery. Directed by debutant Dinjith Ayyathan, the film will have Asif playing a lawyer for the first time in his career. His new film Mandharam is currently playing in theatres.