Parvathy, Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali grab second film together

By Express News Service

Parvathy will be soon seen as an acid attack survivor in a film scripted by the hit screenwriting team of Bobby-Sanjay. Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali will be also seen in key roles. The yet-to-be-named project will be helmed by Manu Ashokhan, a chief associate of the late director Rajesh Pillai (Traffic).

This will be Parvathy's second collaboration with Tovino and Asif after the recently announced Aashiq Abu project Virus. Renji Panicker, Prathap Pothen, Prem Prakash and Anarkali Marikkar will be seen in supporting roles.

Kochi, Mumbai, and Agra will be the main filming locations. Sheroes Hangout, a Lucknown cafe run by acid attack survivors, will feature in the film too. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor, Mukesh Muraleedharan the cinematographer, and Gopi Sundar the composer.

The three daughters of producer PV Gangadharan (of Grihalakshmi Films) will be producing under the banner of the newly formed S Cube Films. This is their maiden production venture. The makers are planning to start rolling on November 10.