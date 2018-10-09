Actor Ram Mohan passes away
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Malayalam cine-serial actor Ram Mohan, 68, passed away here on Monday. The actor who was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest a couple of days ago, breathed his last at a private hospital in the morning.
Ram Mohan was a familiar face in Malayalam serials like, Ayalathe Sundari, Sivakami, Kadhayile Rajakumari, etc. He had also played supporting roles in a handful of Malayalam movies. The body was cremated at Santhi Kavadam in the evening.