Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vinay Forrt-starrer 'Ladoo' to release in November

The first look of debutant Arungeorge K David's Ladoo was revealed by Tovino Thomas.

Published: 09th October 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Ladoo

Arungeorge K David's Ladoo

By Express News Service

The first look of debutant Arungeorge K David's Ladoo was revealed by Tovino Thomas. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film features Vinay Forrt, Shabareesh Varma and Balu Varghese in lead roles.

Sharafudheen, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj Guinness and Saju Navodaya will also appear in supporting roles. Tamil actor Bobby Simha will be appearing in an important cameo role as per reports. Sharaf U dheen, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj Guinness, and Saju Navodaya are also part of the cast.

S Vinod Kumar is producing the movie under the banner Mini Studio, an offshoot of Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.

Gautham Sankar (Theevandi fame) is the cinematographer. Rajesh Murugesan (Premam fame) is the music director. Lal Krishnan is the editor. The film will hit theatres in November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arungeorge David Ladoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots