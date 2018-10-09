Vinay Forrt-starrer 'Ladoo' to release in November

By Express News Service

The first look of debutant Arungeorge K David's Ladoo was revealed by Tovino Thomas. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film features Vinay Forrt, Shabareesh Varma and Balu Varghese in lead roles.

Sharafudheen, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj Guinness and Saju Navodaya will also appear in supporting roles. Tamil actor Bobby Simha will be appearing in an important cameo role as per reports. Sharaf U dheen, Dileesh Pothan, Manoj Guinness, and Saju Navodaya are also part of the cast.

S Vinod Kumar is producing the movie under the banner Mini Studio, an offshoot of Dhanush's Wunderbar Films.

Gautham Sankar (Theevandi fame) is the cinematographer. Rajesh Murugesan (Premam fame) is the music director. Lal Krishnan is the editor. The film will hit theatres in November.