First look of Pankaj Tripathi from Shakeela biopic

The first look of Pankaj Tripathi, last seen in Stree, in the Shakeela biopic has been revealed.

Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi

By Express News Service

The first look of Pankaj Tripathi, last seen in Stree, in the Shakeela biopic has been revealed. Starring Richa Chadha in the titular role, the Indrajit Lankesh directorial sees the actor play an actor/producer. In the film, the Newton actor wears outfits like bell-bottomed pants, multicoloured shirts and shoes but will take on the role of being a talented yet overconfident hero who knows he will get the girl.

When asked, Pankaj said, "Its a role of a commercial superstar from the southern film industry. When director Indrajit Lankesh narrated me the story, I was asked to visit Bangalore, Karnataka for the costume trial since the unit was from south. After reaching Bangalore and seeing the costume I was in two minds and questioned myself whether I'll be able to carry such a colourful dress. My character was supposed to behave larger than life like a south indian commercial hero. I am suppose to dance with the heroine. I was scared on the first day of the shoot.

Normally I don't see the monitor after giving the shots, later in the evening when I checked one of the scene I was surprised to see myself dancing with the heroine in swimming pool convincingly. It was quite convincing for me and didn't look fake at all. It is an interesting role and it was fun playing the part and I really enjoyed the process from second day onwards. I always wanted to dance, do some action and don the role of a superstar travelling in huge cars. My character is unpredictable in the film and audience will be surprised to see me in the role the way I am surprised to see myself in this role."
Pankaj Tripathi has recently wrapped up the shoot of Luka Chuppi.

