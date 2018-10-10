IM Vijayan starts movie production company

By Express News Service

IM Vijayan is venturing into film production soon. The ex-footballer and actor announced the news on his social media page. He will be running the entertainment company, called Big Daddy Entertainment, jointly with his friends Arun Thomas and Deepu Damodar.

Vijayan also added that work on their first project, which will revolve around football, has already begun. Post retiring from football, Vijayan made his acting debut in director Jayaraj's Shantham (2001). He recently appeared in a guest role in Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal.