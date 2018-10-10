Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty to appear in Shanker Ramakrishnan's Pathinettam Padi

Writer-director Shanker Ramakrishnan's upcoming Pathinettam Padi will feature Mammootty in an important role.

By Express News Service

August Cinemas, which is producing the project, has revealed the first look poster featuring the actor's character John Abraham Palackal, with the tag line, "Mammootty becomes the mastermind".

A host of newcomers will comprise the film's main cast. Pathinettam Padi is Shanker Ramakrishnan's second directorial after Kerala Cafe (he directed the segment Island Express). He has also penned the script.

Shanker previously wrote the scripts for Roshni Dinaker's My Story, Santosh Sivan's Urumi and VK Prakash's Natholi Oru Cheriya Meen Alla.

