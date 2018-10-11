Always wanted to play an Amal Neerad villain: Sharaf U Dheen

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

After the overwhelmingly positive response from all corners to his negative character Josey in Varathan, Sharaf U Dheen is on cloud nine. The film saw Sharaf cast against type, as the leader of the gang that terrorises Fahadh and Aishwarya. Express caught up with the actor for a small chat.

Sharaf says he had been waiting for a role like this for a long time. "I used to call up filmmakers and ask them if they had something like this for me."

When Amal Neerad contacted him, he was initially not sure about playing a character like Josey. "Though I wanted to do it, I was a little confused initially. I had my doubts. I asked myself if I would be able to do justice to Amal Neerad's vision. Plus, when I read the script, it was a bit unsettling. But it all turned out really well in the end. It was an incredible experience."

He goes on to call this character his "big break" and that he wished to play a villain in an Amal Neerad film after seeing Jayasurya's villain character Angoor Rawther in Amal's Iyobinte Pusthakam. "I loved that character a lot. And when Jayasurya called me and complimented me after seeing Varathan, I was overjoyed. Someone like him calling me was a big deal."

Though he is open to playing more villain roles, Sharaf says he would do it only if it has something interesting for him to do. So far he hasn't been offered any villain roles yet, confirms Sharaf. "I just want to do substantial roles, be it a positive or negative character."Among Sharaf's upcoming films are G Marthandan's Johny Johny Yes Appa, a new film from Puthiya Niyamam fame AK Sajan, and Shafi's Children's Park.

Johny Johny... will have him playing the brother of Kunchacko Boban's character. Sharaf says the film is a fun, humour-filled entertainer which he enjoyed doing. The release is scheduled for the end of this month.

The untitled AK Sajan film stars Sharaf along with Siju Wilson and Anu Sithara. The film revolves around a love triangle between their characters. "I have high expectations from it.

It's a female-oriented subject. There will be some thriller elements as well," adds Sharaf. Children's Park features him as a Kerala Youth Congress member, which he says is a funny character. Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dhruvan co-star. The film's shoot began at Munnar. Around 75 child artistes will be part of it. Shafi's brother Rafi has penned the script.