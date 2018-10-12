Who to release on October 26

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

Who, the upcoming film directed by Ajay Devolka, is apparently a first of its kind for Malayalam. Belonging to the sci-fi noir genre, the makers have described it as a story driven by its suspense and mystery elements. They have also marketed it as a film meant for the type of crowd that appreciates films like like Inception, Mullholland drive, Triangle and Lost Highway.

It promises supreme sound quality (the sound design has been done by Vishakha Bokil and sound mixing by National Award winner Sinoy Joseph). The director doesn't expect his film to be accepted by all and attributes this to several factors.

"Though WHO is a Malayalam film, English is extensively used. This is not your regular popcorn thriller. The first 10-15 minutes might test your patience —the subject demands that kind of pace. Do not expect any comedy or songs and dances," says Devaloka.

Shine Tom Chacko, Shruthy Menon, Rajeev Pillai, Prasanth Nair IAS and Pearle Maaney appear in lead roles.The film had its world premiere at Festival De Cannes 2018 in the Marche Du Film section. It was also nominated for best direction and best sound at the Top Indie Film Awards 2018 edition.

WHO revolves around Meracada, "a valley of mysteries", where there is a thin line between dreams and reality. The film, Devaloka says, is suitably abstract in its style and treatment. "I don't intend to produce and market a sub-standard movie with false taglines and promises. As a cinema lover, that is the only reason why I opened up about the genre of this movie, so that you will know what to expect and what not to expect."

Oddly enough, WHO is the second installment of a planned trilogy. The first chapter Isabella and the third part Galileo will be released by next year. Corridor 6 Films is releasing the film in theatres with superior technical support: Dolby Atmos sound experience and 4K projection. The music is by Catharsis and Manikandan Ayyappa. The film is ready to hit theatres on October 26th, 2018.