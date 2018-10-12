Home Entertainment Malayalam

Who to release on October 26

They have also marketed it as a film meant for the type of crowd that appreciates films like like Inception, Mullholland drive, Triangle and Lost Highway.

Published: 12th October 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Who

'Who' is the upcoming film directed by Ajay Devolka.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

Who, the upcoming film directed by Ajay Devolka, is apparently a first of its kind for Malayalam. Belonging to the sci-fi noir genre, the makers have described it as a story driven by its suspense and mystery elements. They have also marketed it as a film meant for the type of crowd that appreciates films like like Inception, Mullholland drive, Triangle and Lost Highway.

It promises supreme sound quality (the sound design has been done by Vishakha Bokil and sound mixing by National Award winner Sinoy Joseph). The director doesn't expect his film to be accepted by all and attributes this to several factors.

"Though WHO is a Malayalam film, English is extensively used. This is not your regular popcorn thriller. The first 10-15 minutes might test your patience —the subject demands that kind of pace. Do not expect any comedy or songs and dances," says Devaloka.

Shine Tom Chacko, Shruthy Menon, Rajeev Pillai, Prasanth Nair IAS and Pearle Maaney appear in lead roles.The film had its world premiere at Festival De Cannes 2018 in the Marche Du Film section. It was also nominated for best direction and best sound at the Top Indie Film Awards 2018 edition.

WHO revolves around Meracada, "a valley of mysteries", where there is a thin line between dreams and reality. The film, Devaloka says, is suitably abstract in its style and treatment. "I don't intend to produce and market a sub-standard movie with false taglines and promises. As a cinema lover, that is the only reason why I opened up about the genre of this movie, so that you will  know what to expect and what not to expect."

Oddly enough, WHO is the second installment of a planned trilogy. The first chapter Isabella and the third part Galileo will  be released by next year. Corridor 6 Films is releasing the film in theatres with superior technical support: Dolby Atmos sound experience and 4K projection. The music is by Catharsis and Manikandan Ayyappa. The film is ready to hit theatres on October 26th, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Who Who film Ajay Devolka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp