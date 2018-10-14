Malayalam actor assault case: Enough is enough, tired of apathy by Mohanlal and A.M.M.A; WCC ups ante

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Saturday came out against A.M.M.A, the Malayalam actors’ association, alleging that the association openly continued to support the accused actor in the infamous actress-assault-rape case, while sidelining the actress who survived the sexual assault.

In a press conference here on Saturday, the WCC members levelled serious allegations against A.M.M.A and its president and actor Mohanlal.

“She is being denied justice. The executive committee of A.M.M.A is raising arguments against the survivor. In one of the meetings, they even raised personal issues they had with the survivor,” said Parvathy Thiruvoth, actor and WCC member.

The WCC alleged that the executive committee was twisting A.M.M.A’s bylaws to protect the accused actor. “This shows thriving misogyny in the film industry and A.M.M.A is trying to protect the accused,” said actor Padmapriya.

Actor Remya Nambeesan speaking at the press conference | Melton Antony

“This is not a fight against A.M.M.A or any individual. This is against those in power who are reluctant to do anything to give justice to the survivor of such a heinous crime. The association has actors who are loved across the state and have huge fan following. Don’t they have social responsibility? What if this happens again?” asked actor Revathy.

The WCC has come out again on the issue after Mohanlal has said that only the general body of A.M.M.A has the power to initiate disciplinary action against any member. Raising this point, Mohanlal practically dismissed a letter sent by WCC raising their objections and concerns on the steps initiated to expel him from the association, alleged the WCC members.

‘A 17-year-old girl came running to my door; she was exploited’

Kochi: “I still remember the day when a 17-year-girl came running to my door. She was sexually exploited,” said actor Revathi, referring to the existing sexual harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. The actress refused to reveal the details of the girl, saying that the victim herself will speak up when she feels so. “It happened years ago, and it is up to her to speak up about it. It is her story and not mine to reveal,” said Revathi.

The WCC also said that ‘me too’ stories will soon come out of the industry. “There are so many horrible cases which we have heard of. Soon, women will speak up and there will be a change in the industry,” said Revathi. Asked about the allegations against actor-MLA Mukesh, actress Rima Kallingal said: “Last we heard, one more complaint has been raised. We are curious about the action A.M.M.A and the government will take. The government has a responsibility as he is an elected representative in the government.”



Actor recounts bad experience on big-budget movie’s locale

Kochi: Actor Archana Padmini spoke about the bad experienmce she faced during the shoot of Mammooty-starrer ‘Pullikkaran Staara’. She alleged that a production manager named Sherin Stanley misbehaved with her. Though she raised a complaint with Film Employees Federation of Kerala ( FEFKA ), no action was taken, she said. “I had raised the complaint with director B Unnikrishnan. Even Sibi Malayil and Sohan Seenu Lal are also aware of the complaint. No action whatsoever has been taken against the accused, and he is still working in movies,” said Archana.