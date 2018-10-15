I'll always be loyal to Vineeth Sreenivasan, says Nivin Pauly

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Nivin Pauly says he will always be loyal to his "guru" and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan, who introduced him to the Malayalam film industry.

Nivin had played one of the main roles in Vineeth's directional debut "Malarvaadi Arts Club" in 2010. He made it big by playing the lead role in the 2012 romantic film "Thattathin Marayathu", which was also directed by Vineeth. They teamed up again for the 2016 film "Jacobinte Swargarajyam".

He is now set to star in "Love Action Drama", helmed by Vineeth's brother Dhyan Sreenivasan.

"He (Vineeth) was the one who introduced me to the industry. So, we have that kind of rapport. It's like going back to the guru. I see him as my guru. I will always be loyal to him," Nivin told IANS.

"Vineeth and I are friends and are in the same age group. We are comfortable with each other," he added.

"Love Action Drama" is said to be inspired by the 1989 Malayalam movie "Vadakkunokkiyanthram", which starred Dhyan and Vineeth's father Sreenivasan (Dineshan) and Parvathy Jayaram (Shobha).

"It ('Love Action Drama') is not similar to any character from that film. It's just that Vineeth's brother is directing the film. He liked that film very much so, he just took the names of the hero and heroine from that film.

"The story, situations and characters are all different. Dineshan and Shobha was a hit pair. The names are famous in Kerala. So, Dhyan took the names for his film," said Nivin.

Nivin is currently enjoying the success of his latest film "Kayamkulam Kochunni", touted as the most expensive movie made in the Malayalam film industry.

It hit the screens on October 11, which also happens to be his birthday. According to reports, the film made an entry into the Rs 25 crore club in just three days.